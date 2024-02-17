Ukraine Will Be Able To Bring Home Millions Of Ukrainians If It Has Enough Air Defense Systems - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) If Ukraine has enough air defense systems, it will be able to bring home millions of Ukrainians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his speech at the Munich Security Conference, Ukrinform reports.

"Some claimed that there is no effective defense against Russian missiles. And we know for sure, all of us, that with Patriots and some other Western air defense systems any Russian missiles can be shot down. And if there are enough air defense systems in Ukraine, we will be able to bring home millions of Ukrainians, our people, our refugees," he said.

He thanked all European countries for their good attitude towards Ukrainian refugees.

Zelensky also expressed hope that Ukrainian refugees would come back despite everything and that the Ukrainian authorities would do everything for this.

"And, of course, our economy will be able to regain independence from external support," he added.

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024 is taking place from February 16 to 18, 2024, at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich.

The main topics of this year's conference are the wars in Israel and Ukraine, the global security crisis, armed conflicts, migration problems, the climate, and the development of the latest technologies.

The leaders of several dozen countries and governments, parliamentary delegations, ministers of defense and foreign affairs, heads of international organizations, scientists, experts, representatives of civil society and business leaders came to Munich.