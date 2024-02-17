Grand Slam: 9 Judokas Of Azerbaijan Will Go On Tatami Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today 9 more Azerbaijani judokas will go on tatami at the "Grand Slam" tournament held in Baku, Azernews reports.

Aitaj Kardashkhanli (63 kilograms) and Gunel Hasanli (70 kilograms) will fight in 1/16 finals on the second day of the competition.

They will face Zulhumar Dashkinova (Turkmenistan) and Aleksandra Samarcic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) respectively.

For men, Hidayat Heydarov (73 kilograms), Karim Adarvez (Argentina), Rashid Mammadaliev (73 kilograms), Tohar Butbul (Israel), Ibrahim Aliyev (73 kilograms), Hamad Suleyman (Saudi Arabia), Saeed Mollayi (81 kilograms). ) will win in 1/16 finals: Mustafa Habib (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Zelim Chkayev (81 kilograms) will meet Abdullah Albali (Saudi Arabia), Omar Rajabli (81 kilograms) Mohammed Alharbi (Saudi Arabia).

Nurlan Osmanov (73 kilograms) will start the fight with qualification. His first opponent will be Jorge Garcia (Spain).

It should be noted that yesterday two Azerbaijani judokas - Balabek Agayev (60 kilograms) and Yashar Najafov (66 kilograms) won bronze medals.

Azerbaijan is represented by 32 judokas at the tournament, which will last until February 18.