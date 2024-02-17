Ahead Of 30Th B’Day, BTS' J-Hope Posts Pictures As He Steps Out

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Feb 17 (IANS) K-pop superband BTS member J-Hope, ahead of his 30th birthday on Sunday, took time out and stepped out to share a picture of himself.
J-Hope, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, shared three pictures on his Instagram stories, on Saturday from his outing.
In the images, a poster of him was put on a pole, which had two pictures of the rapper. It had“Happy J-Hope Day” written on it. Another poster with the same caption was seen.
The third picture had a glimpse of the rapper, who was seen wearing white T-shirt paired with a denim jacket, a mask and cap.
He is seen standing next to a glass window, which had his poster.
J-Hope started his mandatory military service on April 2023.
BTS, which is also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a septet. It consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The band was formed in 2010. Their ever-burgeoning fanbase is called 'ARMY'.
--IANS
dc/prw
MENAFN17022024000231011071ID1107863772
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.