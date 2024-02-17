Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Size To Worth USD 67 Billion By 2030 | With A 5.1% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market include -AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The“Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics " Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report has been added to the market research collection of Research Reports. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the growth of the industry by segmenting it by type and geography. It provides an overview of the current market size and its forecast in terms of revenue and volume. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market with respect to various aspects such as growth Factors, challenges, Restraints, Developments, and Opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market. Also this report analysis Porters five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

The global Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics market size was valued at USD 47.30 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 67 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030

Top Key Players in Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market:

AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Roche Holding AG, Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, UCB S.A.

Recent Developments:

Feb. 12, 2024 - AbbVie announced today that it has completed its acquisition of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN). With the completion of the acquisition, ImmunoGen is now part of AbbVie.”Together with ImmunoGen, we have the potential to continue redefining the standard of care for those living with cancer,” said Robert A. Michael, president and chief operating officer, AbbVie.

February 2, 2024 – Positive high-level results from Japan Phase III trial of acoramidis in adults with transthyretin-mediated amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) showed consistency with global ATTRibute-CM Phase III trial.

Segmentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market:

Segments Covered in the Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Report

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market by Product Type

Biologics

Non-Biologics

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market by Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market, By Geography

Regional Analysis

North America has been the dominant region in the RA therapies industry. A number of important elements contribute to its supremacy. For starters, North America has sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and a strong regulatory framework, which allows for quick medication development, approval, and market access. Second, the area is home to numerous big pharmaceutical firms with significant R&D skills that are always inventing and launching novel treatments for RA. Furthermore, the high frequency of rheumatoid arthritis in nations such as the United States and Canada creates a huge demand for effective treatments.

Study Objectives of this report are:

To study and analyse the global s market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application forecast to 2030.

To understand the structure of Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

