Cong To Kick-Start First State-Level Convention From Sensitive Coastal K’Taka Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Dakshina Kannada, (Karnataka) Feb 17 (IANS) Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Karnataka unit of the Congress party is all set to kick-start the first state-level party workers' mega convention on Saturday at the Sahyadri College Grounds in the coastal city of Mangaluru.

The communally-sensitive Dakshina Kannada district is considered the fortress of the BJP.

State President and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar told the media on Saturday why the party chose to hold its first convention in Mangaluru.

He said,“There is no such thing as impossible in politics. The people of the region want change in the Lok Sabha elections. The region has been hit by unemployment. The youth from the coastal region are migrating to Saudi Arabia, Mumbai and Bengaluru in search of livelihood. Managements of educational institutions are complaining that the students are not coming forward to pursue education.”

“There are quality schools, colleges which teach MBA, degree and professional courses but the students are dropping out of college. The BJP is focussing on religion and emotional issues. We are focussed on development. We are contemplating bringing out a policy to boost the coastal economy,” he stated.

Commenting on the selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, Shivakumar stated that shortlisting had been done and another survey would be conducted before finalising names.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other AICC office-bearers are attending the convention. The event is expected to begin late in the afternoon.

