Euro Weekly Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY - Analysis And Forecasts


2/17/2024 4:23:48 AM

EUR/GBP made a strong turnaround midweek as the pair made a fresh multi-month low and touched the 0.8500 area. The strength of the rebound took EUR/GBP back above the 20-day sma, and a move above 0.8573 would also break the recent series of lower highs. If this happens then the pair may look to move back above 0.8600 with a handful of recent prints around 0.8620 the next area of resistance.

EUR/JPY is now back above all three simple moving averages and is set to make a fresh multi-week high. The move higher in the pair is down to Yen weakness more than Euro strength, and unless the BoJ or MoF start taking action to curb the Yen's current weakness, the pair may look at the November 16 high at 164.31 as the next target. Care needs to be taken when trading any Yen pair as any sign of intervention, likely to be verbal to start with, will quickly reverse recent Yen weakness from its current stretched levels.

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1 .

