Jordan Response Plan For Syrian Crisis Funding At 29.2% In 2023-Planning Ministry

Amman, Feb. 17 (Petra) - The total funding provided by donors to Jordan Response Plan (JRP) for Syrian Crisis during the past year 2023 reached approximately $663.7 million, or 29.2% of the funding volume for the plan's requirements, which amounts to $2.276 billion.
The JRP e-platform of the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation indicated that deficit in financing the plan's requirements amounted last year to about $1.612 billion, or 70.8% of the annual budget allocated to support Syrian refugees in Jordan, estimated at $2.276 billion.
According to the platform, the funding was distributed among the JRP's components, as funding for the host communities support during the past year reached $142.9 million, and assistance to refugees amounted to about $489.4 million.
The plan also supported public treasury last year by approximately $31.4 million, while support to infrastructure development, institutional capacity development, and response to Covid-19 pandemic were not provided for the same year.
As for the distribution of sectors, the data showed that the plan financed the economic empowerment sector with approximately $197 million, education with approximately $137, health sector with approximately $80, social protection and justice with approximately $193.
Meanwhile, funding provided to public services sector stood at approximately $8 , shelter at $17mln, and sanitation services sector at about %28.
The United States tops the list of countries and donors to the plan last year, with funding amounting to about $161.6 million, followed by Germany with about $142 million, then the European Union with about $77.5 million, in addition to funding from multilateral funds worth $59 million, according to the ministry's data.
