Showers Forecast In Northern, Central Regions Saturday-JMD

Amman, Feb. 17 (Petra) - The weather on Saturday will be cold almost countrywide and foggy, especially over hilltops, and rain showers are forecast occasionally in the Kingdom's northern and central areas, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Meanwhile, the chance of light showers for a short period is weak in limited parts of Jordan's eastern and southwestern regions.In its report, the JMD warns of the risk of low horizontal visibility due to fog, especially over mountainous heights, and slippery roads in areas that witness rainfall.On Sunday, there will be a slight rise in temperatures, and the weather will be cold and partly cloudy almost nationwide, and the temperature will be pleasant in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Rain showers are forecast in the Kingdom's northern and central areas and light downpour may occur in eastern regions, the JMD said.On Monday, a slight drop in temperatures is expected and showers will fall in Jordan's northern and central areas and limited parts of the eastern regions.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will hit a high of 13 degrees Celsius and a low of 4C, while port city of Aqaba will see a fair 23C during the day, sliding to 15C at night.