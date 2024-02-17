World Wide Technology Appoints Dominic Pierce To Lead EMEA Global Accounts

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $20 billion in annual revenue, today announced that Dominic Pierce has joined the company as vice president of global accounts, EMEA.

Pierce brings his deep expertise in business development to the WWT EMEA Global Accounts organisation to drive strategic growth across the region. He will be responsible for developing the global accounts team, accelerating the vision for growth in EMEA and building existing and prospective alliances.

“We are excited to welcome Dom Pierce to WWT,” said Leo Makhlin, senior vice president, global accounts at WWT.“He brings to our organisation exceptional leadership skills and an impressive track record for generating growth, and we are confident he will be a valuable leader for our EMEA business.”

Prior to his role at WWT, Pierce spent 17 years at Cisco, where he most recently served as managing director for Cisco's UK and Ireland channel organisations and was responsible for developing alliances across the Cisco partner community. Before that, he headed up Cisco's Enterprise business in the UK, leading a team dedicated to helping FTSE 100 organisations embrace digital transformation.

Earlier in his career, Pierce also served in various sales, training and operational roles for Reuters, Thomson Financial and in investment banking.

“WWT continues to show incredible growth potential and bring value to the EMEA market,” said Pierce.“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to bring my expertise to an organisation with ambitious aspirations for EMEA and a commitment to fostering a high-performing, values-driven culture.”

Pierce resides in Hertfordshire, United Kingdom with his wife and three children. He earned his bachelor's degree in European studies from the University of Hull.

About World Wide Technology

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $20 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

With more than 10,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT's culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 12 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership focus on diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink