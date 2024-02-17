               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Afghanistan, Sri Lanka Meet In 1St T-20 Today


2/17/2024 4:10:43 AM

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are all set to square off in the opener of three-match T20 International series today (Saturday) at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium.

The match would commence at 5:30pm local time, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) wrote on its Facebook page.

Earlier, the hosts trounced Afghanistan in the one-off Test match and three-match ODI series.

