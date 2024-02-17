Afghanistan, Sri Lanka Meet In 1St T-20 Today

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are all set to square off in the opener of three-match T20 International series today (Saturday) at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium.
The match would commence at 5:30pm local time, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) wrote on its Facebook page.
Earlier, the hosts trounced Afghanistan in the one-off Test match and three-match ODI series.
kk/mud
Visits: 8
MENAFN17022024000174011037ID1107863611
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.