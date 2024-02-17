Durrani To Represent Pakistan At Doha Conference

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Pakistan has confirmed participation in the upcoming meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan in the capital of Qatar.

The UN-convened meeting, scheduled for Feb 18-19, will discuss approaches to international engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Asif Durrani would head Pakistan's delegation, the Foreign Office said on Friday.

Pakistan's participation in the conference would show its commitment to actively engaging with the international community to support efforts for achieving lasting peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.

The conference will offer a platform for special envoys to engage collectively with Afghan stakeholders, including representatives of IEA and Afghan civil society, notably women.

The proposed appointment of a UN envoy for Afghanistan, a move opposed by IEA, will come up for discussion at the meeting.

Representatives from Russia, China, Iran, India, Japan, Tajikistan, the US, France, Germany and the EU will attend the conference.

