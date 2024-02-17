Kyrgyz President Asks US To Unfreeze Afghan Assets

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ATLANTA (Pajhwok): The Kyrgyz president has underlined terrorism, weak economy and drug smuggling as major problems facing Afghanistan.

Sadyr Japarov, speaking at a meeting in Bishkek on Friday, called on the US to unfreeze the assets of Da Afghanistan Bank.

TASS reported security officials from Iran, China, India, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan attended the Sixth Regional Security Dialogue.

The participants discussed recent developments in Afghanistan, drug smuggling and the arising threats they posed.

According to Kyrgyzstan's Kabar News, President Japarov told regional security officials about the current situation in Afghanistan.

Japarov believed such discussions were useful at a time when Afghanistan was going through a difficult situation and facing many a host of challenges.

He identified terrorism, smuggling of drugs and a weak economy as major problems of Afghanistan.

However the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly rejected claims about the existence of militant groups in the country and says poppy cultivation has been banned.

The Kyrgyz leader expressed his pleasure over timely measures, coordination and cooperation among regional countries on preventing armed conflict in Afghanistan.

He asked the US to release the frozen assets of Afghanistan's central bank, suggesting the money should be spent on the welfare of the Afghan people.

He promised Kyrgyzstan would continue to provide Afghanistan with humanitarian aid, especially for earthquake victims in western Herat province.

