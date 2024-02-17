Tafweela: Driving Egyptian Mobility Forward Through Full Vehicle Payment Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian mobility takes a leap forward with Tafweela, a revolutionary end-to-end payment ecosystem founded by visionary entrepreneur Marwan El Shayeb, in alignment with the Egyptian State's direction to digital transformation.

Tafweela empowers businesses with a seamless tap-and-go system, transforming your corporate vehicle into a payment method. Imagine fueling, washing, and servicing your fleet with a simple tap – that's the future Tafweela brings.

“The Egyptian mobility landscape is ripe for disruption,” declares Marwan El Shayeb, Tafweela's founder & CEO.“We saw a clear need for a solution that simplifies fleet management, reduces operational costs, and enhances transparency. Tafweela is the answer, offering businesses not just efficiency, but also valuable data to optimize their operations and cut costs.”

Eliminating Cash Headaches

Tafweela is eliminating the cumbersome cash systems and opaque management for businesses with vehicle fleets. It offers a secure, transparent digital solution, replacing cash transactions with a simple tap-and-go system using NFC technology. Fleet managers gain complete visibility and control with detailed spending reports and the ability to set restrictions. Each vehicle receives a unique digital identity, streamlining management and preventing fraud.

Targeting Egyptian Automotive Market

Tafweela addresses the critical need for digital transformation. With 10+ million vehicles generating 300+ billion pounds in annual transactions, 95% of these interactions currently rely on cash. Recognizing this need, Tafweela has already secured partnerships with 231 fuel stations across 10 governorates, ensuring broad accessibility at launch.

More Than Just Convenience

Tafweela goes beyond mere convenience. By providing valuable data insights, it empowers businesses to optimize operations and cut costs, ultimately improving profitability. Furthermore, Tafweela aligns with the Egyptian government's digital transformation goals, contributing to a more efficient and transparent economy.

This solution isn't just about making vehicle payments easier; it's about driving progress and efficiency for businesses and the nation as a whole.