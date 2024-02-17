Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Kosovo

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE President of the Republic of Kosovo Dr. Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, on the anniversary of her country's Independence Day. (QNA)

