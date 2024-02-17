QMC, UDST Sign Mou To Develop Education In Media, Technology Fields

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) and the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop digital communication and media production and to promote cooperation in the educational and professional landscape of media and technology in Qatar.

The MoU was signed by HE CEO of QMC, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani bin Khalid Al-Thani, and President of USDT, Dr. Salem bin Nasser Al Naemi.

The MoU focuses on developing a blended track in Arabic and English within the Bachelor of Science program in Digital Communication and Media Production, offered by the College of Computing and Information Technology at the university, which will be available to students starting from the Fall semester of this year.

This initiative aims to attract a large number of Qatari students to this specialization and to provide graduates with the necessary skills in digital media technology, to lead technical teams specialized in sound and image, and to excel in various media production professions in front of the screen or behind the scenes and to contribute effectively to the use of technology in communication departments in both government and private institutions.

Commenting on this partnership, HE CEO of QMC Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani bin Khalid Al-Thani, said that the cooperation between QMC and USDT aims to set new standards for media education and professional development in Qatar, pointing out that the MoU will enable exchanging important experiences and expertise, conducting joint research, and developing targeted training programs that will significantly contribute to the growth and development of the media landscape.

For his part, President of USDT Dr. Salem bin Nasser Al Naemi stressed the importance of this cooperation and explained that the partnership with QMC is inspired by the Third National Development Strategy and contributes to local growth by attracting a large number of Qatari students and developing professionals capable of directing future career paths. He explained that the university not only provides the students with the opportunity to utilize artificial intelligence and the latest technologies in the field of new media but also prepares them to become pioneers in this rapidly evolving industry.

The MoU includes points that enhance cooperation and aim to achieve leadership in the field of media production and communication, where the two parties will be able to exchange educational experiences, organize training, and develop expertise in addition to carrying out joint scientific and media research initiatives. (QNA)



