ED Summons Case : Arvind Kejriwal Appears Before Delhi Court Via Video Conferencing

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appeared before the Rouse Avenue court in the national capital via video conferencing in connection with repeated summons issued to him by Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case Rouse Avenue court had granted exemption to Kejriwal from

physical appearance for Saturday.

Kejriwal told the court that he couldn't appear in person due to discussion on Confidence Motion scheduled in Delhi Assembly on February 17, sources said. The motion was moved on February 16.

His lawyers assured the court that he will appear in person on the next date which is March 16.

The court had summoned Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17 after the ED filed a complaint against him for skipping five earlier summons. The sixth summon in the case is scheduled on February 19 its complaint before the court, the ED alleged that Kejriwal intentionally did not want to obey the summons and instead kept on giving \"lame excuses\". If a high-ranking public functionary like him disobeyed the law, it would \"set a wrong example for the common man, the agency said.

The Delhi Chief Minister had claimed that the summons were illegal and the agency's only aim was to arrest him three of its leaders - Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendra Jain - already in jail in connection with the excise policy case, AAP has long been anticipating Kejriwal's arrest and even discussed the possible courses of action in case the Chief Minister is also send behind bars.

The new excise policy promulgated by the AAP government proposed to overhaul the alcohol industry in Delhi by shifting from a system dependent on sales volume to one based on trader's licence fees.

The central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED found gross irregularities in the excise policy and alleged that AAP leaders received monetary kickbacks for introducing the policy.



