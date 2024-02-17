'Ram Lalla Is A Five-Year-Old Child', Ayodhya Ram Mandir To Remain Shut For An Hour Daily. Check Timings Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ayodhya's Ram temple will remain closed for an hour in the afternoon every day from Friday onwards, the chief priest of the Ram Mandir said, adding that the temple trust has increased the time of 'darshan' from 6 am to 10 pm. The decision has been taken considering the flood of devotees following the consecration ceremony.

Before the consecration ceremony, the timing of 'darshan' was from 7 am to 6 pm, including a two-hour afternoon break from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm to PTI, Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das said,“Shri Ram Lalla is a five-year-old child and he cannot take the stress of staying awake for such long hours. So to give some rest to the child deity, the trust has decided that the doors of the temple will remain closed from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm, so that the deity may take rest.”Since January 23, the deity was woken up at 4 am for morning rituals. It takes around two hours before devotees are allowed to have 'darshan' and it continues till 10 pm consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya took place on January 22 in a ceremony presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The auspicious event was attended by thousands of VVIPs, including politicians, cricketers, industrialists, spiritual leaders etc temple was opened for darshan to the general public on January 23. Since the inauguration of the temple, more than a million devotees and pilgrims have visited the holy site to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Ram Lalla Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann offered prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday. Both the AAP leaders, their spouses and other family members spent around one hour and 15 minutes at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir was invited to the January 22 Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla, he had said he wanted to visit it later with his family.

(With PTI inputs)

MENAFN17022024007365015876ID1107863584