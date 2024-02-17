JLN Stadium Gate Collapses: Temporary Structure Near Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Collapses, 8 Injured

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A pandal, installed near Gate number 2 of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, collapsed on Saturday. According to the police more than eight people have been injured in the incident. The Delhi Police said that the pandal was getting installed at Gate 2 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for a wedding function.A security guard told that the pandal collapsed when labourers were on a lunch break therefore a big tragedy has has been averted services, including the Delhi Fire Services, are on the spot and conducting rescue operations.\"The pandal was being erected for a wedding function near Gate No 2. The injured have been taken to AIIMS trauma centre for treatment,\" police said least 10-12 were suspected trapped under the debris of a collapsed temporary structure at the JLN Stadium in south Delhi, the police added that the rescued people have been taken to AIIMS Trauma Hospital for treatment of now, no causality has been reported, the Delhi Police said.
MENAFN17022024007365015876ID1107863578
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.