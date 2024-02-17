Karnataka: 6 Cars Ablaze As Fire Engulfs Hyundai Showroom In Shivamogga (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A devastating fire broke out at a Hyundai car dealership located on Shankara Mutt Road in Karnataka's Shivamogga, causing significant damage to the premises and six vehicles. The incident, which occurred around 10 pm, drew attention to the delayed response of the fire brigade, sparking public outrage over the handling of the situation.

The flames engulfed the showroom, reducing several cars to charred remnants, as eyewitnesses watched in horror. Despite the gravity of the situation, the fire brigade's operation was notably slow to commence, amplifying concerns among onlookers.

District fire department officials, led by Officer Mahalingappa, eventually arrived with four fire tenders to tackle the inferno. Their efforts commenced shortly after 10 pm, but it wasn't until around 3 am that the fire was successfully extinguished.