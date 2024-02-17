Dharmendra Upset Over Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani's Separation; Asks Them To Reconsider For Children

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Esha Deol has recently shocked her fans by announcing her divorce from her husband Bharat Takhtani, marking the end of their 18-year marriage. The couple issued a joint statement revealing their mutual decision to part ways, which left many of their supporters surprised. Despite maintaining silence, recent reports have suggested a reaction from Esha's father, veteran actor Dharmendra, regarding his daughter's divorce.

According to reports by News 18, Dharmendra is urging Esha to reconsider her decision to separate from Bharat Takhtani. An insider shared that Dharmendra conveyed his concern, stating that no parent could be content seeing their child's family dissolve. The insider further emphasized Dharmendra's perspective as a father, highlighting the emotional pain he is experiencing. While Dharmendra respects Esha's autonomy, he is advocating for a reconsideration of the separation decision.

The insider also disclosed that both Esha and Bharat share a close bond with Dharmendra, who believes that divorce can profoundly impact children. Dharmendra, acknowledging the significance of the marital relationship for the well-being of their two daughters, Radhya and Miraya, hopes that Esha and Bharat can salvage their marriage. Given the strong bond between the grandchildren and both paternal and maternal grandparents, Dharmendra emphasizes the importance of maintaining family unity for the children's sake.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, in their joint statement to the Delhi Times, affirmed their decision to part ways amicably. They emphasized prioritizing the best interests and welfare of their children amidst this transition and urged for privacy and respect during this period of change.