Canadian Firm Sky Eleven Tweaks Ownership Info After Kerala CM's Daughter Veena Vijayan's Name Crops Up

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Shone George, son of Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader PC George, has made new allegations against CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan, stating that she operates a company named Sky Eleven Inc. in Canada. Meanwhile, after the information came out, the directorship and address of the company headquartered in Canada were changed. The company Sky Eleven was launched in Canada when Exalogic was frozen.

The allegations were made through a Facebook post by Shone George with the caption" Here is another pension initiative. What kind of pension is this...?. The company Sky Eleven was founded in March 2023. The website showed that the company provides consultancy and training services to professional organizations. The company's website and LinkedIn profile state that Veena Vijayan is the Managing Director of Sky Eleven.





However, after the information came out, the company changed its directorship and address. The application was filed by Canadian citizen Deepak Yashwant who is a member of the company's board of directors. Deepak is the co-founder of Exalogic Company. This application was obtained from the website of the Canadian government. It is confirmed that the application for correction was made on February 15. Also, the LinkedIn profiles of Veena Vijayan and Sky Eleven were changed. The information of people associated with the company has also been omitted. Only one employee's information is currently shown. Exalogic is shown as a former company on this employee's LinkedIn profile. This employee was working as a software developer at Exalogic.

Shone said that if Veena Vijayan had started the company legally then why the information was corrected in such a hurry? Exalogic was frozen while the Income Tax Department continued its proceeding for months. The new company was started during the investigation and the information was changed after the allegations.

