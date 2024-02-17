Collision Between Lorry And Tempo Claims Three Lives On Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A collision between a lorry and a TT (travelling tractor) vehicle on the Bengaluru-Mysore Ten laned highway near Chamundeshwari Hospital in Channapatnam Taluk has left three individuals dead and six others injured. The TT vehicle, en route from Bangalore to Mysore, suffered severe damage upon impact with the lorry. Channapatnam traffic police swiftly responded to the scene to assess the situation and provide assistance.

The deceased were residents of the city. Among the lives lost were Somalingappa aged 70, Somanna aged 68, and Rajeshwari aged 50. The collision proved fatal, claiming their lives instantly.

Additionally, six individuals sustained injuries in the collision and were promptly rushed to Chamundeshwari Hospital for medical attention. The local authorities, including the Channapatnam traffic police, swiftly arrived at the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident and facilitate the necessary procedures.

The injured individuals were later transferred to Rajarajeshwari Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment, where they are currently receiving medical care.