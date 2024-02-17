BJP Says Doors Open For Kamal Nath, Son Nakul Nath; Congress In Denial

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh extended an open invitation to Congress stalwart Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath, the Chhindwara MP, to join their ranks. The BJP's gesture comes amidst swirling rumours suggesting that the father-son duo might be contemplating a shift, a speculation vehemently denied by the Congress.

Must Read: RBI releases important FAQs for Paytm Payments Bank users

Kamal Nath, a significant figure from the Congress old guard, is seen as the last torchbearer of the Indira Gandhi era. Addressing the media on Friday afternoon, state BJP president VD Sharma stated that the doors of the BJP are wide open, particularly for those within the Congress who felt disheartened by the party's decision to boycott the consecration ceremony of Lord Rama's idol in Ayodhya on January 22.

"By principle, our door is open to those who believe in our ideology and leadership, and are willing to work under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi," Sharma emphasized.

Pressed about the potential induction of Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath into the BJP, Sharma remarked, "In the current circumstances, we have opened our doors because there are individuals within the Congress who dissented against the party's decision to boycott the Lord Rama consecration ceremony. Lord Rama holds immense significance in the hearts of Indians. Congress's disregard for this sentiment has caused anguish among many. Those who share this sentiment are welcome to join the BJP, be it Kamal Nath or Nakul Nath."

The speculations about Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath switching sides gained traction about three weeks ago, especially after Kamal Nath's neutral response to the possibility of Acharya Pramod Krishnam joining the BJP. Further fueling the rumors, Nakul Nath declared himself as the Chhindwara LS seat candidate on February 6, without awaiting the AICC's official list announcement.

Despite reports suggesting an open invitation from former LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to Kamal Nath to embrace the BJP, the Congress circles vehemently dismissed these speculations. Abbas Hafeez, the state media cell vice-president, reaffirmed Kamal Nath's loyalty to the Congress, asserting that he remains one of the party's most senior leaders. Hafeez attributed the rumours to BJP's diversionary tactics, highlighting the need for clarity on the future of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan within the BJP ranks.