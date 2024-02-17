Telangana Shocker! Unknown Masked Men Shoot And Kill 20 Dogs, Authorities Launch Manhunt

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A group of unidentified individuals wearing masks unleashed terror in Ponnakal village, Telangana, by shooting at stray dogs, resulting in the death of 20 dogs and injuring five other dogs. The shocking incident occurred late on Thursday night, leaving the local community in dismay.

Eyewitnesses reported that four people arrived in a car and began firing at the dogs with guns, causing chaos and fear among the villagers. Many residents stayed indoors, fearful of confronting the armed assailants or the distressed barking of the dogs as per the

TOI

report.



Preliminary investigations have identified a suspect seen travelling in the car during the attack, prompting authorities to issue a search warrant. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for justice from animal rights activists and concerned citizens.

Efforts are underway to provide medical care to the injured dogs and ensure the safety of other strays in the village. As the search for the culprits continues, the community remains united in seeking justice for the innocent animals caught in this senseless act of violence.