Whatsapp Update: THIS New Feature Makes Blocking Annoying Contacts Easier

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The majority of WhatsApp users can attest to the fact that spam has increased dramatically on the instant messaging service owned by Meta over time of it, you can ignore, some are plain annoying. There are others that may be dangerous, too. Phishing attempts are on the rise.

Furthermore, WhatsApp still has a ways to go even though your email provider could have found a means to filter some, if not all, of them out. Thus, although it does that, the best it can do is offer effective and capable blocking techniques to reduce the amount of messages you receive from problematic contacts-of course, with your participation.

Users of Android and iPhone handsets may now block problematic contacts straight from the Lock Screen of WhatsApp thanks to a recent feature update. WhatsApp will now present you with two options when you get a message from someone or something that is not in your contacts: to reply or block.

In the event that you decide to block the sender, the contact will be blocked immediately; no further action is required. They will no longer be able to contact you by phone or message, as normal. In the following step, WhatsApp will allow you to report the contact as well, if you'd like. The last five messages that they have sent you will be transmitted to WhatsApp so that the appropriate action may be taken if you decide to report and block them. On your smartphone, the functionality by extension will also be available through the notification shade.

So far, you had to open the chat list or individual chats to block an unsaved contact on WhatsApp. With the new update, WhatsApp is basically letting you block them without even opening the app.

WhatsApp announced the news via a text message on its official account, so it is reasonable to assume that the roll-out is in progress and will soon arrive on your devices.