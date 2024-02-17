Wild Animal Attack In Kerala: Residents Protest Against Forest Department In Wayanad; Jeeps Damaged

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Wayanad: Tension erupted in Wayanad's Pulpally area following recent wild animal attacks, sparking anger among residents. During a hartal (strike) in the region, around 100 people gathered and halted a forest department vehicle. The crowd vented their frustration by removing the jeep's windshield and tearing off its roof. In response, a protester placed a wreath on top of the damaged vehicle, symbolizing their discontent. The incident reflects growing resentment towards forest department personnel due to the escalating issue of wild animal attacks. As tensions remain high, authorities are likely working to address the concerns of residents and defuse the situation.

Meanwhile,

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed to convene a high-level meeting led by ministers to discuss the issues related to wildlife attacks in Wayanad. According to this, a meeting will be held in Wayanad on February 20 under the leadership of the Ministers of Revenue, Forest, and Local Self-Government. All the people's representatives including the local people's representatives of Wayanad district and all the officials including high officials will participate in the meeting.

