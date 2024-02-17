Tumkur Shocker: Woman Abused, Confined For 11 Months In House By Son Allegedly Over Property Dispute

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A heart-wrenching tale of alleged abuse and greed has come to light in the city of Tumkur, Karnataka. An elderly mother, identified as Pankajakshi, found herself confined to her home for a harrowing 11 months, purportedly at the hands of her own son and daughter-in-law over a property dispute.

Pankajakshi, an 80-year-old retired CDPO (Child Development Project Officer), had diligently invested her earnings from years of service into stocks and property, amassing a considerable estate including 12 houses. However, her children, particularly her son Jame (known as Suresh) and daughter-in-law Asha, allegedly coveted this inheritance.

Reports suggest that Pankajakshi was coerced into relinquishing control of her properties to her son's family. When she resisted, she was confined within her own home, deprived of her freedom for nearly a year. The distressing situation came to light when concerned locals alerted the authorities, prompting action from the Tumkur Nagar police and welfare officials.

After a visit to the premises, Pankajakshi was rescued and taken to a comfort centre for care and support. Subsequently, efforts were made to reconcile the family through legal channels. The District Legal Service Authority and Senior Civil Judge Nurunnisari intervened, urging the children to fulfil their responsibilities towards their mother.

Despite receiving financial support of ₹50,000 per month and other benefits, Pankajakshi allegedly endured neglect and mistreatment at the hands of her own kin. The case, which garnered widespread attention due to its distressing nature, was eventually resolved with the intervention of judicial authorities. Following admonitions from the judge and counselling sessions, the family agreed to mend their ways and provide adequate care to Pankajakshi.

