Telangana CM Greets KCR On Birthday

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 17 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday greeted leader of opposition in the state Assembly and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao on his birthday.

In an unusual move, the chief minister conveyed his greetings to his predecessor while speaking in Assembly.

The Chief Minister noted that KCR during his 40-year-long political journey served as MLA, state minister, MP, union minister and as chief minister of Telangana for 10 years.

The chief minister greeted KCR on behalf of the ruling Congress party and wished him a long and healthy life. He said that he prays to God to give strength to KCR so that he plays his role in the reconstruction of Telangana.

Reddy also hoped that as leader of opposition, KCR will cooperate in running the House smoothly.

KCR has not attended Assembly session since losing power to Congress in the elections held on November 30, 2023.

On many occasions both in the Assembly and outside, Reddy criticised KCR for not attending the Assembly to play his role as the leader of opposition.

