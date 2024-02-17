Anita Kanwal On Playing Gayatri: It’S Not The Usual Character

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actress Anita Kanwal, who is a part of the legal drama 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani', shared fondness for the character Gayatri, highlighting intriguing parallels to an earlier role she portrayed as 'Mrs. Seth'.

Anita plays the character of Gayatri Raisinghani, the mother of Rajdeep and Dev Raisinghani. She's a sophisticated and assertive woman, who holds the family heritage in high regard.

Talking about the same, Anita said: "Gayatri Raisinghani exudes strength and a commanding presence, always in control and adept at keeping everyone on their toes. What attracted me to this role was the intriguing parallel I found between Gayatri and a character I portrayed early in my career, Mrs Seth.”

The actress was referring to her role of Mrs Seth, which she portrayed in the 1993 show 'Banegi Apni Baat'. The show also starred late actor Irrfan Khan, and R Madhavan.

Anita went on to say,“While Gayatri lacks the negative shades of Mrs Seth, there are echoes of her strength and complexity. This character stood out to me as it's not the usual character you see on screen, and delving into its various shades has been a thoroughly enjoyable experience.”

'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' features Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, and Reem Shaikh in the lead.

It airs on Sony LIV.

--IANS

sp/prw