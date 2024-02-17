US And World Leaders Hold Putin Responsible For Navalny's Death

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Joe Biden, the President of the United States, along with several world leaders, have held Vladimir Putin responsible for the death of Alexei Navalny and called for an investigation into his death.

Biden made these remarks on Friday, February 16, in response to the death of Alexei Navalny, a prominent critic of Vladimir Putin, at the White House.

The Russian Federal Prison Service reported that Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition leader and a prominent critic of Vladimir Putin, died in one of the prisons in the Arctic regions in northern Russia.

According to prison officials, he felt unwell after a walk and almost immediately lost consciousness.

The cause of Navalny's sudden death at the age of 47 has not yet been determined, but it has sparked widespread reactions.

President Biden emphasized that the news of Navalny's death in prison was truly shocking to the people of the world, stressing that Putin had accused him of standing up against corruption and violence in Russia and imprisoned him.

According to Mr. Biden, Russia has fabricated the reason for Navalny's death and added,“Make no mistake, Putin is responsible for Navalny's death.”

Edgars Rinkēvičs, the President of Latvia, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, Olaf Scholz, the Chancellor of Germany, Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO Secretary-General, David Cameron, the UK Foreign Secretary, and several other world leaders have condemned Navalny's death and held Putin accountable for it.

Meanwhile, Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations, expressed condolences to Mr. Navalny's family and called for a thorough, credible, and transparent investigation into the circumstances of Navalny's death in prison.

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, also remembered Navalny as a fighter for democracy and the freedom of the Russian people.

Reports indicate that Navalny, a staunch political critic of Vladimir Putin, was detained upon his return to Moscow in 2021.

