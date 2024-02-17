Kuwaiti Oil Barrel Up USD 1.52 At USD 82.33

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel rose USD 1.52 to reach USD 82.33 on Friday, compared with USD 80.81 on Thursday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday. In international markets, Brent crude oil forwards rose by 61 cents to reach USD 83.47 pb, while West Texas crude rose by USD 1.6 to reach USD 79.19. (end) km

