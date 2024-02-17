AI Green Horizon: Crafting Earth's Future Climate Resilience

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Al-Haytham Salem

KUWAIT, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- In a groundbreaking move during (COP 28) in the UAE, the United Nations unveiled an unprecedented initiative to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) in the battle against climate change.

The initiative is particularly focused on aiding developing nations grappling with the harsh impacts of climate shocks.

At the recent World Economic Forum (Davos 2024), technology experts reached a consensus on the invaluable potential of AI in addressing global challenges.

They emphasized its capability to "accelerate everything," from adapting to climate changes to mitigating pollution and refining weather models.

Hemanshu Gupta, a leading expert, shared insights with KUNA about pioneering efforts in Silicon Valley to fast-track the use of Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI) in supporting agriculture's resilience against climate change under the "Climate AI" initiative.

Gupta explained that his team was developing highly intelligent platforms to assess crop vulnerability to high temperatures over the next decade.

This groundbreaking technology integrates vast amounts of precise data, including weather forecasts, oceanic conditions, seed properties, and economic factors, to determine urgent actions for climate adaptation.

The unique blend of accurate machine learning, traditional climate science, and agricultural data holds immense promise for countries like Australia, a key player in global wheat production. Gupta highlighted the crucial role AI plays in predicting and adapting to extreme climate events, providing valuable insights for both farmers and global supply chains.

This initiative marks a global shift towards harnessing AI not only for climate adaptation but also for understanding and effectively addressing climate events. Experts anticipate that AI algorithms will play a pivotal role in reducing environmental impact, heralding an era of global smart sustainability.

The smart "Vulnerability Mapping" aid governments in making informed decisions for public health, urban planning, and waste management, contributing to more sustainable and livable cities. Industries with high carbon footprints, such as fashion, can benefit from AI innovation to improve supply chains and reduce environmental impact.

Similarly, AI in agriculture, responsible for a significant portion of global greenhouse gas emissions, can help in adapting to climate change, reducing waste, and mitigating environmental impact.

Recent weeks have witnessed fierce competition among tech giants like Google, IBM, and Microsoft to leverage AI in accelerating climate action.

Google, for instance, pledged to lead globally in reducing emissions using innovative AI systems.

The "Green Light" project and other initiatives demonstrate the potential of AI to significantly reduce pollution and improve environmental sustainability.

IBM's partnership with NASA and Microsoft's collaboration with the United Nations underscores the industry's commitment to revolutionize climate solutions using AI. These efforts aim to compress centuries of scientific progress into the next few decades, offering hope for a green future.

While the push for AI-driven climate solutions is gaining momentum, challenges remain. The energy-intensive nature of AI, requiring massive amounts of data for training, poses a hurdle. Projections indicate that AI data centers will rival the energy consumption of medium-sized countries by 2027.

Professor Jasem Haji, head of the Global AI Group in London, expressed optimism about ongoing research to enhance "green artificial intelligence." Collaborative efforts between governments, companies, and civil society are crucial to overcoming these obstacles and achieving a balance between progress and environmental preservation.

Despite historical industrial revolutions contributing to both progress and climate change, the Fourth Industrial Revolution appears distinct. It holds the promise of innovative solutions to save the Earth and propel it towards a green future.

The fusion of artificial intelligence and climate action is steering the world towards a sustainable and resilient future, marking a pivotal moment in the fight against climate change. (end)

