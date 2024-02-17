Azerbaijani President Meets With U.S. President's Special Representative On Climate In Munich

( MENAFN - AzerNews) On February 17, the U.S. President's Special Representative for Climate Issues John Kerry met with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Munich at the request of the other side, Azernews reports.

