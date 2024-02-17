Azerbaijani, US Officials Hold Talks On COP29

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The US supports
Baku's climate priorities at the 29th session of the Conference of
the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
(COP29), Geoffrey R. Pyatt, Assistant Secretary of State of the US
Bureau of State for Energy Resources, wrote on X, Trend reports.
"The purpose of the meeting with Minister of Energy of
Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov was to discuss support for Baku's COP29
climate priorities, methane emissions reductions, including
diversification of energy routes and supplies in the Caspian
region," the publication says.
To note, this year Azerbaijan will host the COP29 conference.
This decision was made on December 11 last year at the Plenary
Session of COP28 in Dubai (UAE). Baku will host about 70-80,000
foreign guests in two weeks.
