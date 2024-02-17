Azerbaijani, US Officials Hold Talks On COP29

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The US supports Baku's climate priorities at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Geoffrey R. Pyatt, Assistant Secretary of State of the US Bureau of State for Energy Resources, wrote on X, Trend reports.

"The purpose of the meeting with Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov was to discuss support for Baku's COP29 climate priorities, methane emissions reductions, including diversification of energy routes and supplies in the Caspian region," the publication says.

To note, this year Azerbaijan will host the COP29 conference. This decision was made on December 11 last year at the Plenary Session of COP28 in Dubai (UAE). Baku will host about 70-80,000 foreign guests in two weeks.

