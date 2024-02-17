Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Prices

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Oil prices in
Azerbaijan have increased this week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at
the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in Azerbaijan, increased by $2.58
(3.05 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $87.39 per
barrel. The maximum price for this period reached $88.02 per
barrel, while the minimum price reached $86.58 per barrel.
In the current week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil
FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan amounted to $85.66 per barrel, up
$2.45, or 2.94 percent, from last week. The maximum price was
$86.28 per barrel and the minimum was $84.95 per barrel.
The average price of URALS crude oil increased by $3.55 (5.63
percent) from last week to $66.52 per barrel. The maximum price for
URALS reached $67.15 per barrel and the minimum price reached $65.6
per barrel.
The average price for the benchmark oil grade Dated Brent rose
by $3.25 (3.96 percent) to $85.47 per barrel. The maximum price for
Dated Brent reached $86.12 per barrel, and the minimum - $84.62 per
barrel.
| Oil grade/date
| 12.02.2024
| 13.02.2024
| 14.02.2024
| 15.02.2024
| 16.02.2024
| Average price
| Azeri LT CIF
| $86,58
| $87,90
| $86,95
| $87,51
| $88,02
| $87,39
| Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
| $84,95
| $86,28
| $85,31
| $85,51
| $86,25
| $85,66
| Urals (EX NOVO)
| $65,60
| $67,07
| $66,14
| $66,63
| $67,15
| $66,52
| Dated Brent
| $84,62
| $86,00
| $85,05
| $85,54
| $86,12
| $85,47
