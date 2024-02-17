Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Prices

The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in Azerbaijan, increased by $2.58 (3.05 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $87.39 per barrel. The maximum price for this period reached $88.02 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $86.58 per barrel.

In the current week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan amounted to $85.66 per barrel, up $2.45, or 2.94 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $86.28 per barrel and the minimum was $84.95 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil increased by $3.55 (5.63 percent) from last week to $66.52 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $67.15 per barrel and the minimum price reached $65.6 per barrel.

The average price for the benchmark oil grade Dated Brent rose by $3.25 (3.96 percent) to $85.47 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $86.12 per barrel, and the minimum - $84.62 per barrel.