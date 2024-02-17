               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Prices


2/17/2024 3:05:47 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Oil prices in Azerbaijan have increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in Azerbaijan, increased by $2.58 (3.05 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $87.39 per barrel. The maximum price for this period reached $88.02 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $86.58 per barrel.

In the current week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan amounted to $85.66 per barrel, up $2.45, or 2.94 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $86.28 per barrel and the minimum was $84.95 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil increased by $3.55 (5.63 percent) from last week to $66.52 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $67.15 per barrel and the minimum price reached $65.6 per barrel.

The average price for the benchmark oil grade Dated Brent rose by $3.25 (3.96 percent) to $85.47 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $86.12 per barrel, and the minimum - $84.62 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 12.02.2024 13.02.2024 14.02.2024 15.02.2024 16.02.2024 Average price
Azeri LT CIF $86,58 $87,90 $86,95 $87,51 $88,02 $87,39
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $84,95 $86,28 $85,31 $85,51 $86,25 $85,66
Urals (EX NOVO) $65,60 $67,07 $66,14 $66,63 $67,15 $66,52
Dated Brent $84,62 $86,00 $85,05 $85,54 $86,12 $85,47

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN17022024000187011040ID1107863496

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search