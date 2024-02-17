Three Killed, Six Injured In Road Accident In K'taka

(MENAFN- IANS) Ramanagara, Feb 17 (IANS) Three people were killed on the spot and six others injured in a road accident near Channapatna town in Karnataka's Ram Nagar district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as 70-year-old Somalingappa, 66-year-old Shivalingappa and Rajeshwari.

The victims were returning after attending a wedding at 2 a.m.

According to police, the incident occurred when a truck hit a tempo-traveller.

The injured were rushed to hospital where condition of three is said to be critical.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the tempo-traveller coming from behind hit the truck and turned turtle.

