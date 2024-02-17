LIVE UPDATES: Fears Grow For Crucial Gaza Hospital After Israeli Raid

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Fears mounted Saturday for people trapped in one of Gaza's main hospitals after Israeli troops raided the facility and the health ministry said several patients had died there from a lack of oxygen.

The ministry said late Friday that at least 120 patients and five medical teams were stuck without water, food and electricity in the Nasser Hospital in Gaza's main southern city of Khan Yunis.

[9am Doha Time] 'Virtually impossible' to move aid in Gaza with police escorts gone: US official

It has become“virtually impossible” to move aid in Gaza, David Satterfield, the US State Department special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues has said, after confirming that Israel struck police escorting aid in Rafah.

“With the departure of police escorts, it has been virtually impossible for the UN or anyone else – Jordan, the UAE, any other implementer – to safely move assistance in Gaza,” Satterfield added.

Satterfield said that aid convoys were being attacked within Gaza, but according to the latest update from the UN humanitarian agency (OCHA), people in Rafah are so desperate they are eating food immediately after taking it from trucks.

Satterfield also said,“We can move hundreds of truckloads of assistance a day over the border to warehouses.”

However, according to OCHA, less than 43 trucks entered Gaza on average per day between February 9 to 15, a significant decrease from previous levels.



[8:45am Doha Time] Israel fired on police escorting aid in Rafah: US official confirms

David Satterfield, the US State Department special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues, has confirmed that Israeli forces struck police officials escorting aid in Rafah.

“The [Israeli army] 10 days, two weeks ago, did indeed strike at seven, eight or nine police officials, including a commander, whose units had been involved in providing escort for UN convoys carrying aid,” said Satterfield in a live stream for the US-based Carnegie Endowment.

Eight people were reportedly killed in two separate Israeli attacks on police vehicles in Rafah on February 6 and February 10.

[8:30am Doha Time] Israel behind gas pipeline blasts in Iran: Report

Israel was reportedly behind attacks on two major gas pipelines in Iran this week, the New York Times reported, citing two officials from Western countries.

Saeed Aghili, the manager of Iran's gas network control centre, told Iranian state television on Wednesday that a“sabotage and terrorist” action caused explosions along several areas of one of its pipelines.