Voltas Launches Its New HVAC Line-Up At ACREX 2024

Voltas announced the launch of its new commercial AC product line-up for commercial spaces at the ongoing ACREX India 2024 in Noida. The new Inverter Scroll Chillershas a cooling capacity ranging from 12-72 TR with eco-friendly refrigerants. The product is IoT enabled, BMS compatible, silent in operation and convenient for the user, as it can be operated through a mobile app. Through this new line of Inverter Scroll Chillers, the company aims to further enhance its goal of encouraging commercial spaces, to use cutting-edge technology, for incorporating energy efficient solutions into their operations.



Further, some of the other CAC products that Voltas launched at the ongoing event are:

â€¢Upgraded its 1.5-ton and 2-ton Fixed Speed Cassette ACs to 3-star Cassette ACs.

â€¢Extended the product portfolio in the Ducted and Packaged AC segment including the introduction of water-cooled series with eco-friendly R410a refrigerant. Voltas is also introducing 1.5 ton and 2-ton Hideaway Ceiling Concealed Ducted AC Units.



Voltas also introduced Voltas SmartAir AC, a new range of smart inverter room air conditioners that function silently while providing adequate cooling, and is also IoT enabled. This new product range has a significantly low noise level, enables easy temperature control and has advanced features that can be controlled through the Voltas Smart Mobile App (available on Google Play Store & iOS App Store).The Smart AC is Alexa and Google Home compatible and enables the user to understand and analyse the Energy Consumption Trend with availability of a graph for a certain period. Presently, we have introduced a total of 6IOT enabled SKUs, of which 3 SKUs will be in the5-Star Inverter Split AC and 3 in the3-Star Inverter Split AC.



Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO, Voltas Limited said, â€œWe are delighted to launch our new products, Inverter Scroll Chillers and SmartAir AC series at ACREX 2024. With our new products, we emphasise on our work towards introducing more technology-driven products that are sustainable and tailor-made for the needs of our customers. We are committed to strengthening our relationship with customers across India.â€



As pioneers in smart engineering, Voltas has always focused on building intelligent products with integrated smart monitoring for efficient execution for their wide customer base. The brand displayed its wide range of VRF, chillers, ducted package solutions, light commercial product solutions of cassette and tower ACs along with Room Air conditioners at ACREX India 2024.

About Voltas Limited: Voltas Limited is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. Founded in India in 1954, Voltas Limited is part of the Tata Group, and in addition to Room Air Conditioners, Voltas also has Air Coolers, Air Purifiers, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Commercial Refrigeration and Commercial Air Conditioning products in its portfolio. Voltas is one of the leading companies within the Tata group and is the undisputed market leader in room air conditioners in India, with a footprint of over 25,000+ customer touchpoints. Voltas has also launched a wide range of Voltas Beko Home Appliances products, through its JV in India, in equal partnership with Arcelik.



