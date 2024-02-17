Iranian Currency Rates For February 17

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 17, Trend reports. With reference to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 19 currencies grew in price while 15 declined compared to February 15. The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,227 rials.

Currency Rial on February 17 Rial on February 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,869 52,751 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,653 47,446 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,020 3,991 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,994 3,968 1 Danish krone DKK 6,068 6,049 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,346 136,236 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,023 15,032 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,935 27,906 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,370 5,372 1 Omani rial OMR 109,092 109,089 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,147 30,993 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,690 25,569 1 South African rand ZAR 2,226 2,207 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,363 1,366 1 Russian ruble RUB 458 460 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,207 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,430 27,250 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,200 31,153 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,263 38,278 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,344 1,342 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,602 31,604 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,661 8,661 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,839 5,840 100 Thai baths THB 116,623 116,260 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,786 8,787 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,486 31,556 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,227 45,083 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,333 9,393 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,910 15,862 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,683 2,698 1 Afghan afghani AFN 570 570 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,844 12,844 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,681 24,700 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,036 74,812 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,837 3,835 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 462,190 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,212 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 427,602 rials, and the price of $1 is 397,092 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 559,000–562,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 602,000–605,000 rials.

