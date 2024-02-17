FM Bayramov, James O'brien, Talk Prospects Of Normalization Between Armenia, Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with US Assistant Secretary of
State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien within the
framework of the Munich Security Conference, the publication of
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on X says, Trend reports.
According to the information, during the meeting, the sides
discussed issues of bilateral and multilateral agenda between the
two countries, as well as the prospects of the process of
normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on a
bilateral basis.
"Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that Armenia's provocation, which
led to the wounding of an Azerbaijani serviceman as a result of a
sniper shot without any provoking factors after five months of
stability, is aimed at undermining the peace process.
At the same time, the unacceptability of the large-scale abuse
of the European Union mission in Armenia as a means of
anti-Azerbaijani propaganda, and 'binocular diplomacy' conducted by
them, contrary to the declared objectives such as promotion of
regional stability as well as building trust between Azerbaijan and
Armenia, was emphasized.
As for the draft peace agreement, the existing claims against
the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country in the
legislative acts and constitution of Armenia, international
organizations, and courts were mentioned once again and the
importance of rejecting those claims was stressed.
During the meeting the sides also exchanged views on other
bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest," the publication
says.
