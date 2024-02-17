Azerbaijani Oil Prices Keep Rising

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The price of
Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port
of Augusta on February 16 increased by $0,51 and amounted to $88.02
per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring
to the source from the country's oil and gas market.
The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $0,74 (to $86.25 per
barrel).
The price of URALS equaled $67.15 per barrel, which is $0,52
more than the previous price.
In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in
the North Sea also increased by $0,58 on February 16 compared to
the previous indication, to $86.12
The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on February 17.
MENAFN17022024000187011040ID1107863456
