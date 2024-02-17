32Nd Anniversary Of Garadaghli Tragedy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Since November 1991, during the occupation of the villages of
Jamilli, Karkijahan, Gushchular, Malibeyli and Meshali, Armenian
armed formations have committed war crimes against the civilian
population, Azernews reports.
Armenian armed forces surrounded Azerbaijani-populated villages
and towns in the mountainous part of Garabagh and isolated them
from each other, then invaded and occupied the civilian population,
looted and burned houses and farms. The tragedy (massacre) in
Garadaghli, which took place on February 17, 1992, is one of the
saddest and most unforgettable events of the Garabagh war.
The village of Garadaghli is located 13 kilometers west of the
district center of Khojavand, on the outskirts of the
Khojavand-Khankandi highway, in the foothills. The tragic days of
Garadaghli village began in 1988 when Armenian separatism broke
out.
History
November 24, 1990 Three villagers were brutally murdered by
Armenian robbers 6 kilometers from the Khojavand-Khankandi
road.
January 9, 1991. A UAZ car heading to Garadaghli village was
shot at by Armenians, one person was killed and 4 people were
wounded. Two of them died of their injuries.
March 8, 1991. 2 people were brutally killed near the
village.
June 28, 1991. Three men and three women were burned alive on a
farm near the village.
September 8, 1991. A passenger bus traveling from Aghdam to
Garadaghli was shot at by Armenian bandits, 8 out of 40 passengers
were killed.
January 8, 1992. Another Azerbaijani was brutally murdered near
the village, and Armenians robbed about 100 sheep.
Genocide
During those events, 118 people were taken prisoner and 33 were
shot. Armenian executioners dumped the dead and wounded into a
farmer's well and filled it with earth. A total of 68 people were
killed and 50 were released with great difficulty. 10 of the
hostages were women, two were schoolchildren. 18 of those released,
including 5 women, died of incurable wounds.
As a result of the crime of genocide in Garadaghli village 4
people from each of two families were killed, 43 heads of families
were killed, 146 children were left orphans. During the attacks of
Armenian armed forces 10 women and 8 children of school age were
killed. A total of 91 people were killed, every tenth resident of
the village. In the village 200 houses, 1 house of culture, a
secondary school building with 320 seats, a hospital building with
25 beds and other objects, historical, religious and cultural
monuments belonging to Azerbaijanis, as well as a cemetery were
destroyed. The village with 200 residential houses and 800
inhabitants became a terrible victim of Armenian cruelty.
Nothing is forgotten...
On the initiative of the executive authority of Khojavand
district, documentary films "Genocide: Garadaghli" in Azerbaijani,
Russian and English languages, "Garadaghli Genocide:
Continuation..." and "Garadaghli, Struggle" in Azerbaijani,
Russian, English and French languages to bring the tragedy of
Garadaghli to the world community. The book "Garadagh genocide in
the language of eyewitnesses" was prepared about the genocide
committed in the village. Memorial complexes were erected in Yeni
Garadaghly, Yeni Khojavand and Nargiztapa district to immortalize
the memory of the Martyrs.
MENAFN17022024000195011045ID1107863451
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.