Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increase

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta increased by $0,51 amounting
to $88,02 per barrel on February 16, Azernews reports.
On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri
Light rose by $0,74 to $86,25 per barrel.
The price of URALS oil rose by $0,52 compared to the previous
indicator and amounted to $67,15 per barrel.
The price per barrel of Dated Brent crude oil produced in the
North Sea on February 16 increased by $0,58 compared to the
previous indicator - up to $86,12 per barrel.
It is worth noting that the lowest price of Azeri Light oil was
recorded on April 21, 2020 (US$15,81), and the maximum price was
recorded in July 2008 (US$149,66).
In 2022, the "Azeri Light" (CIF) brand oil's average selling
price of one barrel was 103,58 US dollars. Last year, "Azeri Light"
(CIF) oil increased in price by 44,6% compared to 2021.
