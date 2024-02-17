US Judge Orders Trump To Pay Fines For Fraud

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- A US judge has ordered former president Donald Trump and his companies to pay USD 355 million worth of fines for fraud, CNN has reported.

The justice, Arthur Engoron, has also ruled that Trump must be banned, for three years, from seeking loans from any establishment registered with the financial services department in New York.

It also stipulated that the former president would be prohibited from occupying any post in a company in New York for the same period.

Trump's sons, Donald Trump Junior and Eric, are obliged to pay USD four million, each, after the judge found them guilty of deception, releasing false financial statements and falsifying business records.

The fines should be deducted from the profits made from the illegal transactions, CNN quoted judge Engoron as saying.

In retaliation, Trump commented on the ruling via his website, Truth Social, labeling the verdict as illegal and vowing to continue "fighting injustice."

Meanwhile, the New York State Prosecutor General Letitia James accused Trump of enlarging the value of his companies in cases where he sought loans and slashed them when paying taxes. (end)

