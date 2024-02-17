Kuwait Amir Congratulates Kosovo On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Kosovo, Dr. Vjosa Osmani, on her country's national day. His Highness the Amir wished president Osmani good health and wellbeing; for Kosovo and the friendly Kosovar people optimal progress and prosperity. (end) sm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.