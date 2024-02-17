               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Prime Minister Congratulates Kosovo On National Day


2/17/2024 2:07:12 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Kosovo, Dr. Vjosa Osmani, on her country's national day.(end)
