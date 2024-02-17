Ssudeep Sahir Makes Production Debut With Romantic Series Set In Kenya

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actor Ssudeep Sahir, who is well known for his work in the music video 'Channa Vey', is now testing international waters too, and has started a production house with his wife Anantica, and the two are creating content for an OTT channel in Africa.

Ssudeep, who was last seen in the show 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main', which ended in 2022, said:“It's not that I have disappeared after that, I've just been really busy with things other than acting. My wife, Anantica and I have formed a production company called Trinity. We have been developing content under this banner.”

“In fact, we have already begun our first project and have, hence, been occupied with that since last year. It is an international project and is already half way through, it's for an OTT platform in Africa,” he shared.

The 'Behenein' actor said:“Our first show is predominantly a young love story based in Kenya.”

Talking about the process of production, the 'Jabb Love Hua' fame said:“Anantica had already done a project with the platform earlier, this time we were approached to create content for them. We worked together and created something beautiful, which got commissioned instantly. I've been writing concepts on and off, but Anantica has been very instrumental in bringing out the writer and creator in me.”

“Being a writer herself, she always used to tell me that I've got the knack of writing, and I should do something about it. I have loved every bit of creating the characters, the story, the screenplay etc. It's a beautiful journey and it's a different feeling to see your characters coming to life,” he said.

Ssudeep further shared that acting is his first love but creating concepts is fantastic too.

Talking about his acting projects, Ssudeep commented:“I would love to play the anti-hero. I'd like to play something that I haven't done before, something that challenges me and forces me to think before I enter the set.”

“It's a great time to be part of the industry right now. There are so many platforms and so many opportunities for everyone. I feel if you're talented, no one can stop you now,” he added.

--IANS

sp/prw