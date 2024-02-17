PM Modi Reaches Bharat Mandapam For BJP's Office Bearers' Meeting (LEAD)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Bharat Mandapam in the national capital to attend BJP's office bearers' meeting which will set the agenda for the party's two-day national convention.

Party national president J. P. Nadda welcomed the Prime Minister when he reached the venue.

Prime Minister Modi also took stock of the exhibition depicting the achievements of his government.

According to sources, the office bearers' meeting could have an address by the Prime Minister.

Cluster in-charges of the Lok Sabha areas could also attend the office bearers' meeting, which is underway.

The saffron party will be holding a two-day national convention, beginning today in Bharat Mandapam in the national capital to formulate a strategy to secure over 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

The convention will be attended by 11,500 party representatives, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, chief ministers and Deputy chief minister of the BJP-ruled states, MPs and core committee members.

In his closing address, Prime Minister Modi will give the mantra for win in the Lok Sabha polls and how to make the country developed by 2047. He will also highlight the achievements of the party.

