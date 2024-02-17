Amnesty International Urges Doha Meeting On Afghanistan To End 'Taliban's Human Rights Abuse'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Image/Amnesty International/Website.

Deprose Muchena, Senior Director at Amnesty International, emphasized the crucial opportunity presented by the upcoming UN-convened meeting in Doha, Qatar, on February 18-19 to address the culture of impunity and the human rights abuses of the Taliban.

He stresses the need for unified action to safeguard the rights of all Afghan citizens, particularly women and girls, and to address the culture of impunity enabling the Taliban's human rights abuses.

Amnesty International, alongside nine other organizations, wrote to the UN Secretary-General on February 7, 2024. They urged ensuring Afghan civil society, including women human rights defenders, participate fully in the Doha meeting, prioritizing women's rights in discussions.

“The upcoming Doha meeting is a significant opportunity for a unified and concerted action to protect the rights of all Afghan people, particularly the rights of women and girls. The culture of impunity that enables the Taliban's ongoing grave human rights violations needs to be addressed urgently,” Muchena said.

He said that the Taliban in Afghanistan disregard international law, severely limit freedoms, and intensify discrimination against women and girls.

He also added,“The Taliban as the de facto authorities in Afghanistan have shown a complete disregard of the country's obligations under international law having severely restricted the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association, and access to justice in the country. The Taliban's discriminatory restrictions on the rights of women and girls, with the apparent aim of completely erasing them from public arenas, has also intensified in recent months.”

meanwhile, he urged the International community to demand Taliban reverse restrictions on women's rights and release arbitrarily detained individuals.

“The international community cannot continue to take a 'business as usual' approach vis-a-vis the human rights situation in Afghanistan. In Doha, the UN Secretary-General, senior UN officials, and all Special Envoys attending the meeting from the region and beyond should insist that the Taliban immediately reverse all restrictions curtailing the rights of women and girls and release all those arbitrarily arrested and unlawfully detained,” he urged.

On February 18 and 19, 2024, the UN-convened meeting of Special Envoys and Representatives on Afghanistan will gather in Doha, Qatar. It aims to discuss the path forward on Afghanistan's independent assessment mandated by Resolution 2679.

The Taliban's strict dress code enforcement has intensified, further oppressing women and girls. Their discriminatory measures escalate, targeting dissenters with torture, imprisonment, and disappearance, potentially constituting crimes against humanity.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram