Helen Mirren: No Point Getting Upset Over Awards Snubs

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 17 (IANS) Veteran Hollywood star Helen Mirren said that there is no point in being "upset" at a lack of awards nominations, though she does wish actress Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig had been nominated for Oscars.
The 78-year-old actress found it disheartening when Robbie and Gerwig failed to be recognised in the Academy Awards shortlists for their work on 'Barbie'.
Helen told 'Entertainment Tonight': "You can't get upset about things like that, honestly. What is fantastic is that 'Barbie' was the highest-grossing film that Warner Brothers has ever had in their lives and do you remember who won best film of the year before last?
"I mean, of course I would have loved to have seen Greta (be nominated), and I think she should win best (director).
"It's so difficult, it's not a running race, you know, you can't -- Christopher Nolan's work on 'Oppenheimer' was spectacular, extraordinary. But for me, Greta's work was so out there, it was so brave, it was something we'd never seen before. I just love the fact that the audience responded the way they did."
Helen also confirmed rumours that there is a deleted scene from 'Barbie' in which she fought with a "drunk" Olivia Colman as the 'Crown' actress attempted to take over her narrator job, reports co.
She said: "We did shoot that scene, yes we did. I'd love to see it sometime."
